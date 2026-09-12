HomeNews Special Branch Head Admits Destroying Notes On Mohameds’ Arrest
NewsPolitics

 Special Branch Head Admits Destroying Notes On Mohameds’ Arrest

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
15

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A startling disclosure unfolded in the extradition proceedings against prominent businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, as the Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch admitted under oath that he shredded and incinerated a personal notebook containing operational details connected to their arrest—including an unlogged private meeting with a United States Marshal.

The revelation emerged during a high-stakes cross-examination before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, sparking accusations of spoliation of evidence and political interference from the defence team.

Notebook Shredded and Burned at Special Branch Compound

Under cross-examination by Defence Attorney Siand Dhurjon, Senior Superintendent and Special Branch Head Prem Narine testified that he personally destroyed notes documenting critical events surrounding the October 31, 2025 arrests of both Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed:

  • Unrecorded Meeting with US Marshal: Narine admitted that the notebook detailed a direct encounter between the detained Mohameds and an American US Marshal shortly after they were taken into state custody.
  • Omission from Official Station Diary: While the official police station diary entered into court records indicates that the father and son were arrested at approximately 11:35 AM on October 31, it contains no record of their subsequent removal to a secondary location or their interaction with the US law enforcement agent.
  • Incineration of Evidence: Narine conceded that the details existed solely within his personal notebook, which he shredded and burned in January at the Special Branch headquarters compound.
  • The Secrets Act Defense: Defending the destruction, Narine rejected the defence’s assertion that he destroyed the primary operational log of the arrest, claiming statutory authority under the Official Secrets Act to destroy documents he classified as state secrets.
  • Witness to the Encounter: The Senior Superintendent acknowledged being physically present in the room during the encounter between the Mohameds and the US Marshal, though he claimed he could not distinctly hear the contents of the conversation.

Defence Claims Political Interference; Prosecution Objects

The revelation ignited heated arguments between the opposing legal teams regarding the integrity and neutrality of the extradition process:

  • Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde: Seizing on Narine’s admissions, Senior Counsel Forde submitted that the clandestine destruction of arrest notes and the covert facilitation of foreign marshals reinforce the defence’s core submission that the entire extradition request is politically driven and marred by state-level abuse of process.
  • Special Prosecutor Glen Hanoman: Pushing back forcefully against the line of questioning, Special Prosecutor Hanoman contended that the defence’s grilling of Narine ranged far beyond his limited capacity as a formal state witness, accusing the defence of staging political theatre.

Chief Magistrate Latchman: “This Court Will Control Its Own Pace”

Addressing the courtroom friction and pushing back against external momentum to rush the proceedings, Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman delivered a sharp rebuke to all parties, warning against attempts to manipulate or hasten the magisterial inquiry:

“This Court will not be controlled by any mortal within inside of this Court or outside of this Court. The Court will never be controlled by any mortal being, only by divine intervention. This Court will control its own pace.”

Extradition proceedings for Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed are scheduled to continue on Monday before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Previous article
GPL showcases infrastructure upgrades to meet risingelectricity demand and enhance national grid reliability.
Next article
Young Attorney Darin Chan Says He Is Committed To Fighting For Betterment Of The Indigenous People
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID