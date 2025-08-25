Monday, August 25, 2025
CEO PERSAUD: BALLOT PHOTO LEAK DOES NOT COMPROMISE INTEGRITY OF ELECTIONS

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 25, 2025 – Guyana’s elections body is facing tough questions after photographs of actual ballots cast in last Friday’s Disciplined Forces vote surfaced online, sparking alarm about security inside polling stations. Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud on Monday confirmed the images are authentic. “We have not been able to determine how, where, or when that was taken, but they are photos of actual ballots,” he admitted to reporters.

The disclosure has fueled concern over how such sensitive images slipped past GECOM’s rules. Persaud, however, insisted that the leak does not undermine the integrity of the elections process. He stressed that the Commission has operated “at the highest and most optimal level” in line with the law, Commission decisions, and best practices, all aimed at meeting the expectations of stakeholders.

Still, the photographs show that someone managed to breach GECOM’s mobile phone ban. The restriction, which was enforced during the Joint Services vote to stop ballot photography and vote buying, appeared to have worked smoothly at the time. “We have not received expressions from stakeholders that it did not work,” Persaud said, but conceded that the appearance of photos tells a different story.

He noted that photographing ballots is illegal and warned that offenders face prosecution, heavy fines, and even prison. Asked if GECOM will investigate further, Persaud was cautious, saying only that he would “undertake to interrogate” the matter to see if such action is possible.

The CEO also acknowledged complaints that some voting compartments were not positioned to allow party agents to properly observe. He said a pictorial guide will soon be issued to show exactly how compartments should be set up, while stressing that the operation of polling stations falls strictly under GECOM’s authority.

Even as he confirmed that the ballot photos are real, Persaud defended the work of the Commission and urged the public to maintain confidence in the process. “We are giving our best to ensure that what we do can withstand scrutiny,” he said. The controversy, however, is certain to intensify scrutiny of GECOM’s handling of the polls as the country moves closer to Election Day.

Previous article
ELECTIONS 2025: EXTRA AND MISSING VOTES UNCOVERED AFTER JOINT SERVICES POLL – GECOM
