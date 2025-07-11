BUSTED ON CAMERA! NEARLY 900 SPEEDING DRIVERS NABBED BY NEW HIGH-TECH TRAFFIC SYSTEM

Nearly 900 drivers were caught speeding in Guyana in just the first five months of 2025 — and many didn’t even see it coming. Thanks to a wave of high-tech surveillance rolled out by the Guyana Police Force, the days of flying under the radar are clearly over.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken revealed the staggering number — 889 speeding tickets issued — during the GPF’s 186th anniversary awards ceremony on Thursday. And this is just the beginning.

“Speed cameras, real-time monitoring, and data-driven crackdowns are changing the game,” Hicken said, proudly pointing to the impact of the Automated Speed Ticketing System launched in April.

So far, the crackdown appears to be working. Traffic accidents are down by 4%, with 745 accidents reported between January and June, compared to 772 last year.But even with fewer crashes, the roads remain deadly.

A grim 62 lives have already been lost in traffic accidents in the first half of 2025 — a troubling increase over last year. According to Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, reckless speeding and driver distraction continue to be the leading culprits.

The e-ticketing blitz is part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), a joint initiative between the Police Force and the National Data Management Authority. Using speed cameras, radar signs, and cloud-based tracking, the system catches violators in real-time and slaps them with automatic tickets — no officer required.

Drivers who think they’re off the hook might want to think again. You can now check for outstanding tickets online through the GPF’s “Find My Speed Ticket” portal at guyanapoliceforce.gy. All it takes is a ticket number, TIN, or licence plate.The Fines?$7,500 every time you speed or use your phone behind the wheel$7,500–$10,000 for skipping the seatbelt$25,000–$75,000 (or even a suspended licence) for dangerous drivingAnd if you don’t pay? Your driver’s licence could be suspended until you do.The message is clear: slow down, buckle up, and put the phone away — or get ready to pay the price.

