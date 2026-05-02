US CONGRESSMAN FLAGS CHINA INFLUENCE IN GUYANA. LETTER TO RUBIO RAISES REGIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS

“Creeping Influence”: U.S. Congressman Urges Secretary Rubio to Monitor Chinese Activity in Guyana

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana has found itself at the epicenter of an intensifying geopolitical tug-of-war between the world’s two largest superpowers. In a move that signals heightening scrutiny from Washington, U.S. Congressman Gabe Evans has authored a formal letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warning of the national and regional security risks posed by “creeping Chinese influence” within the cooperative republic.

The letter, dated April 28, 2026, arrives as Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector and strategic location make it one of the most critical economic partners in the Western Hemisphere.

Strategic Interference and “The Debt Trap”

Congressman Evans’ correspondence outlines a pattern of engagement by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that he argues seeks to undermine American interests in the Caribbean.

Infrastructure Leverage: The letter points to China’s global strategy of using large-scale loans and infrastructure contracts—often referred to as “debt-trap diplomacy”—to gain political leverage over developing nations.

The letter points to China’s global strategy of using large-scale loans and infrastructure contracts—often referred to as “debt-trap diplomacy”—to gain political leverage over developing nations. Key Targets: Evans specifically cited major contracts and financial influence tied to Chinese investments in Guyana’s transport and energy infrastructure as areas of “deep concern.”

Evans specifically cited major contracts and financial influence tied to Chinese investments in Guyana’s transport and energy infrastructure as areas of “deep concern.” Leadership Alignment: The Congressman did not mince words about Guyana’s domestic politics, referring to President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. He suggested that their administration has demonstrated a historical “strategic alignment” with Beijing, requiring vigilant U.S. oversight.

Regional Stability at Stake

The letter argues that the implications of this influence extend far beyond Guyana’s borders, potentially shifting the regional balance of power.

Energy Security: As Guyana emerges as a global energy powerhouse, the U.S. views the security of its supply chains and partnerships as vital to regional stability.

As Guyana emerges as a global energy powerhouse, the U.S. views the security of its supply chains and partnerships as vital to regional stability. Geopolitical Competition: Evans characterized Guyana as a “critical partner” for the United States, but warned that its vast natural resources have made it a primary target for CCP expansionism.

Evans characterized Guyana as a “critical partner” for the United States, but warned that its vast natural resources have made it a primary target for CCP expansionism. A Call to Vigilance: The Congressman urged Secretary Rubio and the State Department to ensure that American interests in the hemisphere remain protected against “external interference” that could destabilize democratic institutions.

Guyana in the Crosshairs

This latest development places the Ali-led administration in a delicate position, balancing the massive investment capital offered by Beijing against the critical security and diplomatic partnership provided by Washington. As Secretary Rubio considers a response, Guyana’s internal and foreign policies are likely to face unprecedented levels of scrutiny from the U.S. Congress. For Georgetown, the challenge will be navigating this “intensifying global power struggle” without compromising its own sovereignty.