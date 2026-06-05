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Azruddin Fires Back At Norton, Win Leader Says Politics Not Linked To Extradition Concerns

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Baseless Political Attack”: Azruddin Mohamed Slams Aubrey Norton Over U.S. Extradition Allegations

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A fresh, highly volatile war of words has erupted between the leaders of Guyana’s main political opposition factions. In a strongly worded press statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader Azruddin Mohamed fiercely pushed back against claims made by People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader Aubrey Norton, who alleged that Mohamed entered the political arena solely to evade a potential criminal extradition to the United States.

Mohamed flatly dismissed Norton’s allegations as completely false, baseless, and politically motivated. He maintained that his decision to transition into public life was entirely driven by a personal desire to serve ordinary Guyanese citizens, rather than an attempt to dodge ongoing foreign legal complications.

The Timeline Contradiction: Philanthropy Over Prosecution

To expose what he described as a fabricated narrative, the WIN Leader pointed directly to the chronological timeline of his public engagements. Mohamed noted that his active involvement in public and community life began long before the formal launch of his political movement.

Mohamed asserted that it was the overwhelming encouragement and support of working-class Guyanese during his long-standing philanthropic campaigns that ultimately convinced him to run for higher office, rather than any defensive legal calculations. He further claimed that international legal actions against him only intensified after he emerged as a powerful, disruptive force in domestic politics.

“No Legal Shield”: Opposition Status Does Not Block Extradition

Addressing the legal argument raised by Norton, Mohamed explicitly rejected the notion that holding a senior parliamentary position or a political office could ever serve as an automatic shield against cross-border extradition proceedings.

“Holding political office does not shield any individual from extradition proceedings,” Mohamed stated, calling the opposition leader’s argument legally illiterate and groundless. “Serving as a leader of the opposition does not prevent any citizen from facing a valid extradition process if all statutory and international legal requirements are met. I am not looking for a hiding place; I am looking to build a movement.”

A Battle for Political Relevance

The WIN Leader did not mince words regarding Norton’s true intentions, accusing the PNCR Leader of using his name in a desperate attempt to maintain media relevance as his own influence wanes. Mohamed argued that instead of launching malicious attacks against competing opposition figures, Norton should focus his energy on fixing the deep fractures, mass defections, and rising disillusionment paralyzing his own political party.

Political Performance MetricsAubrey Norton (PNCR) Tenure TrackAzruddin Mohamed (WIN) Execution Track
Primary Base StatusPlagued by internal division & supporter fatigueRapidly expanding grassroots & youth alignment
Legislative DeliveryCriticized by base for ineffective parliamentary outputFormulated the comprehensive 2025 National Agenda
One-Year ProductivityRegarded by critics as a period of political stagnationClaimed more structural goals met in 12 months than Norton’s entire tenure

Mohamed concluded his statement by reassuring his base that his primary focus remains locked on representing the direct economic interests of the electorate and aggressively expanding the WIN movement ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle. He boldly claimed that, through the sheer momentum of the WIN party, his team has managed to accomplish significantly more for the Guyanese populace in a single year than Norton ever delivered throughout his entire career as Opposition Leader.

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