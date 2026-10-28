KARIMBAKSH CLAIMS AI WAS USED TO CLONE HIS VOICE IN LEAKED AUDIO

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Artificial intelligence was allegedly used to clone the voice of SOCU Head Fazil Karimbaksh in a controversial audio recording now circulating on social media, according to his attorney, who insists the recording is fake.

Attorney-at-Law Rizwaun Mohamed says his client “vehemently rejects” the recording as an authentic conversation and denies making the statements attributed to him.

According to the attorney, the material was AI-generated and falsely reproduces Karimbaksh’s voice.

“The said AI generated material falsely reproduces his voice,” the statement said.

However, no independent forensic analysis establishing that the recording was created or manipulated using artificial intelligence was presented with the statement.

Karimbaksh’s attorney is now calling for the allegations surrounding his client to be addressed through a thorough, fair and impartial investigation, free from speculation and prejudgment.

He argued that the widespread circulation of the audio should not be treated as proof that it is genuine.

“Neither repetition nor widespread circulation of the AI generated audio recording establishes authenticity,” the attorney stated.

Karimbaksh is also reserving the right to take legal action against any person or entity responsible for creating, publishing or distributing the disputed recording if the evidence establishes grounds for such proceedings.

His attorney says the SOCU Head will refrain from further substantive public comment while the recording is properly examined.