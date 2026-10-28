HomeArticlesHUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER WIFE, 3-YEAR-OLD SON DIE IN CHARITY FIRE
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HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER WIFE, 3-YEAR-OLD SON DIE IN CHARITY FIRE

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – What was initially reported as a deadly house fire at Charity has now become a double-murder case, with police charging a 31-year-old man with killing his wife and three-year-old son.

Mahindra Latchman, a welder, appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murders of 29-year-old Donette Albert and their son, Keron Latchman.

He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges and was remanded to prison.

Police allege that Latchman deliberately set fire to the family’s home in the David James Housing Scheme, Charity, following an argument with his wife on October 19.

Albert and three-year-old Keron were trapped inside the burning building.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, their charred remains were discovered on a burnt bed inside the home.

The tragedy initially triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire, with Latchman subsequently taken into police custody.

Investigators have now alleged that the blaze was intentionally started following the domestic dispute.

He has been remanded to prison, with the case scheduled to return to court on November 2.

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