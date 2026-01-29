Thursday, January 29, 2026
MINISTRY REJECTS “OVERWEIGHT TRUCK” RUMOURS AFTER FATAL BHARRAT JAGDEO BRIDGE SMASHUP

HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Public Works has moved to shut down rumours circulating after today’s deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, insisting the cement truck involved was not overweight and had cleared the axle load limit before crossing.

In a statement issued as emergency operations continued, the ministry confirmed first responders recorded one fatality, one person in serious condition, and two people with minor injuries. The injured are receiving medical attention.

The ministry said it received reports of a collision involving five vehicles, including a truck and a motorcycle, and indicated the incident was triggered by a mechanical failure experienced by the cement truck while it was ascending the bridge’s high span.

As the bridge became the focus of public speculation, the ministry said it “categorically” rejects claims that the truck was overweight, stressing that verification of records shows the vehicle was weighed before crossing and successfully passed the axle load limit.

The cause of the incident, the ministry maintained, has been identified strictly as mechanical malfunction.Emergency services, including the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and medical responders, were dispatched to the scene.

The ministry said specialised teams were still conducting a thorough wash-down to clear debris and spilled materials, with work aimed at making the bridge safe for traffic to resume. The ministry expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and urged commuters to remain patient as recovery efforts continued.

