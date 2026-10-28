‘RELEASE HIM BY 6 A.M.’ – TODD THREATENS HIGH COURT ACTION OVER CCTV DETENTIONS

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Attorney-at-Law Dr. Dexter Todd has given the Guyana Police Force until 6 a.m. Wednesday to release Ryan Greene and his mother, warning that failure to do so will trigger an urgent High Court challenge requiring police to justify their arrest and continued detention.

Greene and his mother are being held as police investigate the disclosure of surveillance footage connected to the October 12 shooting involving Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

Todd, who has been retained by the family, is questioning the legal basis for keeping the two in custody.

Based on the instructions he has received, the attorney maintains that neither committed an unlawful act.

“We have been retained by the family. Based on our instructions, we see no unlawful act that was committed. This is a mere case of disclosure,” Todd said.

He has now placed investigators on notice that unless both are released by his 6 a.m. deadline, the matter will move to the High Court.

“We give the police up to 6 a.m. tomorrow morning to release our clients or face a very serious legal battle in the high courts,” Todd warned.

He said police would then be called upon to produce Greene and his mother before the court and justify why their arrest and continued detention should be allowed.

Their detention comes as investigators probe how surveillance recordings connected to the controversial October 12 incident were obtained and subsequently disclosed.

Mohamed recently released footage which he says contradicts aspects of the police account of the encounter involving him and Head of Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

The Opposition Leader has also claimed that the recordings came from sources within the Police Force’s Special Branch, an allegation that has not been independently established.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the disclosure of the recordings.

Todd, however, maintains that based on the information provided to him, the actions attributed to his clients do not justify their continued detention.