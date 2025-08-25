Monday, August 25, 2025
JOHNATHAN MAHADEO WANTED FOR MURDER OF TORALPHER HARRY

Georgetown, Guyana – August 25, 2025 – The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 44-year-old Johnathan Mahadeo, who is being sought in connection with the murder of Toralpher Simon Harry.

Police said the offence was committed on Sunday, August 24, at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. Mahadeo’s last known address is Lot 51 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to investigators, Harry was reportedly attacked during a confrontation that turned deadly. Details of the incident remain under active investigation, but police have confirmed that Mahadeo has since gone into hiding.

The authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to immediately contact the nearest police station or call the hotlines listed in the bulletin.

Just earlier this year, police reported a 12% rise in murder cases linked to personal disputes and domestic incidents, making the case against Mahadeo one of growing public concern.

The killing of Toralpher Simon Harry adds to that worrying trend. Friends and family described Harry as a hardworking man, known in his community for his reliability and good nature. His death has left relatives shaken and demanding justice.

The matter is expected to draw significant public interest as investigators work to bring Mahadeo into custody and provide answers to a grieving family.

