Saturday, May 17, 2025
HomeNewsJAGDEO DEFENDS SHARED GOVERNANCE
NewsPolitics

JAGDEO DEFENDS SHARED GOVERNANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
171

Jagdeo Highlights Constitutional Measures for Shared Governance; Opposition Questions Executive Inaction

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

At a press conference on Thursday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, emphasized that Guyana’s Constitution already embeds mechanisms for shared governance, particularly at the parliamentary and institutional level.

Jagdeo noted that the framework for power sharing is visible through the establishment of independent constitutional commissions, such as the Public Procurement Commission and the five Rights Commissions, all of which require a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly for appointments—an achievement only possible through cross-party consensus.

“No political party has two-thirds of the votes. So, these commissions require collaboration between the government and opposition,” Jagdeo said.

He also pointed to the appointment process of the judiciary’s top two officials—the Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice—as an example of built-in power sharing, since their substantive appointments must be agreed upon by both the President and Leader of the Opposition.

“You show me another country that goes to this extent to include the opposition in such a critical area,” Jagdeo added.

However, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has stated on multiple occasions that he has no objection to the confirmation of Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards as Chancellor and Justice Roxane George as Chief Justice—appointments that have remained in an acting capacity for several years.

Despite Norton’s stated support, President Irfaan Ali has not yet acted on the appointments, leaving observers and legal professionals questioning why the constitutional requirement for agreement has not translated into action.

Local Government Commission Still on Hold

The standoff extends beyond the judiciary. The government is also yet to move forward with the appointment of the Local Government Commission, a key body that oversees local democratic organs and helps ensure transparency in municipal operations.

While Jagdeo maintains that Guyana has one of the most collaborative constitutional arrangements in the region, he acknowledged that building trust remains the most difficult element when exploring shared governance at the executive level.

As calls for political inclusivity and shared power continue to grow—particularly ahead of the next election cycle—questions linger around the government’s reluctance to finalize key bipartisan appointments, even as the constitutional structures for cooperation are already in place.

Previous article
US REVIEWING GUYANA’S LATEST SUBMISSION ON CATFISH BAN
Next article
NORTON CALLS ON GOV’T TO ENSURE EXXONMOBIL IS COMPLIANT WITH LAWS GOVERNING PETROLEUM SECTOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHILD PLAYING WITH A LIGHTER, BURNS DOWN HOME – PUBLIC ASSISTANCE...

FATAL ACCIDENTS DECREASE BY 20%