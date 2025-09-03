Wednesday, September 3, 2025
JAGDEO APPEARS CONCERNED AT LATE-NIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE, PIVOTED, BLAMING MAIN OPPOSITION FOR POOR VOTER TURNOUT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, has sought to place blame on the main opposition for the reported low voter turnout during Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at a late-night press conference, Jagdeo accused opposition parties of deliberately discouraging participation, which he argued contributed to the sluggish turnout across several polling stations.

While attempting to downplay concerns about voter apathy, Jagdeo repeatedly pivoted his remarks toward criticizing the opposition, alleging that their tactics were aimed at destabilizing the democratic process.

Political commentators note that Jagdeo’s remarks underscore growing anxiety within the PPP/C leadership as the country awaits the final declaration from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

