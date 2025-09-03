GECOM ACKNOWLEDGES SHORTFALLS IN DISABILITY SUPPORT, NEED FOR LEGISLATIVE SUPPORT

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

While thousands of Guyanese turned out to cast their ballots in Monday’s General and Regional Elections, many voters living with disabilities were faced with difficulties at polling stations, highlighting ongoing concerns about accessibility.

Reports surfaced of ramps being absent or inadequate, poor signage, and limited provisions for visually and hearing-impaired electors, forcing some to rely on family members or election staff for assistance.

In response, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) acknowledged shortcomings in catering to this group, noting that while some accessibility features were implemented, legislative and infrastructural reforms are urgently needed to ensure equal participation.

Advocacy groups are calling for binding legal measures that would compel the Commission to standardize disability-friendly facilities at every polling place, ensuring inclusivity in the democratic process.

Like this: Like Loading...