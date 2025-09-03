Wednesday, September 3, 2025
NORTON STILL CONFIDENT ABOUT WINNING REGION 4, WIN MAKES INROADS IN REG 10

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

A Partnership for National Unity’s Presidential Candidate, Aubrey Norton, says his party still sees a clear path to victory in Guyana’s General and Regional Elections — but much depends on the outcome of Region 4, the country’s largest voting district.

Norton expressed optimism that APNU remains strong in its traditional strongholds and maintains significant momentum in Region 4, where the final results are yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party has reportedly made notable inroads in Region 10, historically considered APNU’s political base. Observers say WIN’s performance in mining communities signals an increasingly competitive political landscape.

Norton, however, maintains that APNU’s support remains resilient, and he is urging supporters to remain patient as the Guyana Elections Commission completes its tabulation process.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
