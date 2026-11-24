By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The legal battle over pretrial bail for six men charged with terrorism in connection with the November firebombing of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Good Hope substation has entered a decisive phase, with the Full Court of the High Court scheduled to deliver a key ruling at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on defence applications seeking to throw out the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) appeal altogether.

The six accused—Alex Simpson, Timothy James, Yannick McCalman, Osafo Browne, Shane Fordyce, and Jonathan Cox—were admitted to bail of up to $300,000 each on November 18 by Vigilance Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, a decision now being fiercely contested by DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack.

Defence Preliminary Objections vs. Prosecution’s Appeal

Before the Full Court can consider the substantive merits of whether the men’s bail should be revoked, defence counsel have mounted a threshold challenge asking the court to dismiss the prosecution’s appellate proceedings entirely:

Defence Bid to Strike Out Appeal: Attorney Eusi Anderson , representing Timothy James and Shane Fordyce , urged the Full Court to strike out both the DPP’s application and the Notice of Appeal. Attorneys Ronald Daniels and Joshua Bennett also advanced legal submissions on behalf of the accused challenging the prosecution’s position.

Attorney , representing and , urged the Full Court to strike out both the DPP’s application and the Notice of Appeal. Attorneys and also advanced legal submissions on behalf of the accused challenging the prosecution’s position. Prosecution’s Legal Arguments: Representing the DPP, Attorney Sanjeev Datadin stood firmly behind the appeal—maintaining that Magistrate Teriq Mohamed erred in law on November 18 by failing to give adequate weight to the extreme gravity of the terrorism allegations, the strength of the state’s case, and the broader national security implications of an attack on electrical infrastructure. Prosecutors further contend that while the Constitution protects personal liberty, facing a criminal charge does not create an automatic right to bail.

Representing the DPP, Attorney stood firmly behind the appeal—maintaining that Magistrate Teriq Mohamed erred in law on November 18 by failing to give adequate weight to the extreme gravity of the terrorism allegations, the strength of the state’s case, and the broader national security implications of an attack on electrical infrastructure. Prosecutors further contend that while the Constitution protects personal liberty, facing a criminal charge does not create an automatic right to bail. Magistrate’s Original Reasoning: In granting bail earlier, Magistrate Mohamed ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish that the accused were likely to flee the jurisdiction or commit further offences if released, imposing strict reporting requirements and travel restrictions instead.

Chief Justice Issues Interim Stay on Bail Orders Amid Parallel Arson Probe

As legal arguments unfolded on Monday, Chief Justice Singh issued a critical interim directive affecting three of the defendants:

Temporary Stay of Bail Orders: The Court temporarily stayed the bail orders previously granted to Alex Simpson , Yannick McCalman , and Shane Fordyce pending the hearing and determination of the DPP’s appeal—meaning those bail orders cannot take effect while the interim stay remains in force.

The Court temporarily previously granted to , , and pending the hearing and determination of the DPP’s appeal—meaning those bail orders cannot take effect while the interim stay remains in force. Separate Strathspey Primary School Re-Arrests: Meanwhile, three of the accused—Shane Fordyce, Yannick McCalman, and Jonathan Cox—were also re-arrested following their initial bail grant in connection with a separate alleged arson attack at Strathspey Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara.

With all eyes turned to the Full Court at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, the judges’ ruling on the defence’s preliminary objections will determine whether the DPP’s bid to return the men to prison proceeds to a full hearing or is dismissed outright.