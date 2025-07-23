Wednesday, July 23, 2025
CITIZENS CONTINUE TO FACE HARDSHIPS DESPITE BOOMING OIL ECONOMY – ATTORNEY AND APNU CANDIDATE RONALD DANIELS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Ronald Daniels Criticizes Government Over Cost of Living, Safety at Melanie Rally

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

MELANIE, EAST COAST DEMERARA – Attorney-at-law and newly announced APNU candidate Ronald Daniels aimed at the current administration over the weekend, citing high living costs, growing inequality, and rising crime as significant failings of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

Speaking at a political rally in Melanie, Daniels lamented that despite Guyana’s booming oil economy and sizable sovereign wealth fund, many public servants and ordinary citizens remain burdened by economic hardship.

“From the time you get your salary or wage—it’s done. Even before you get it, it’s done,” he told the crowd.

Daniels accused the PPP/C administration of failing to deliver the promised benefits of Guyana’s oil wealth equitably, criticizing the “One Guyana” slogan as a hollow tagline.

“You’re not experiencing that ‘One Guyana’ that they are experiencing,” he declared, suggesting that wealth and opportunity remain unevenly distributed.

Turning his attention to public safety, Daniels cited recent violent incidents, including a fatal shooting in Mocha, to argue that communities are increasingly unsafe.

“We are not living in safe communities. These foolishness weren’t happening under the previous APNU government,” he claimed.

The attorney emphasized that Guyana is still in a “great struggle” and urged citizens to remain resilient and push for change.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
