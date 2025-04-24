Inside Culture S2 Ep4: “Easter in Guyana – More Than Just Kites”

Friday, April 25, 2025
Long before the skies filled with colour and laughter echoed across the seawalls, Easter in Guyana has always been a celebration of hope, faith, and unity.

In this vibrant episode of Inside Culture, host NB592 takes us on a spirited journey through the heart of Easter Monday 2025 — from the National Park to the Kingston Seawall — capturing the essence of this beloved national holiday.

We explore: The Christian roots and cultural evolution of Easter in Guyana The art and tradition of kite-making — from symbolic prayer to airborne masterpieces Seaside cookouts, family picnics, and home-cooked delicacies Generational traditions passed down with love Street interviews with vendors, kids, elders, and families reflecting on how the vibes have changed — and remained Stories of rain, resilience, and revelry under the Caribbean sky Despite the weather, the Guyanese spirit soared high — through laughter, tradition, and, of course, some epic kite-flying!

Catch all the cultural vibes, only on HGPTV Channel 16/Cable 67.

