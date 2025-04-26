Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeNewsINCONSISTENCIES IN POLICE REPORTS UNDERMINE PUBLIC TRUST - LINDEN MAYOR
NewsPolitics

INCONSISTENCIES IN POLICE REPORTS UNDERMINE PUBLIC TRUST – LINDEN MAYOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
476

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Linden Mayor Demands Accountability in Police Killings of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fagundes

LINDEN, GUYANA – Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Linden Mayor Sharma Solomon provided a crucial update on the ongoing investigations into the controversial police shootings that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters and 32-year-old Keon Fagundes, also known as “Dan.”

Solomon stated that the tragic events have pushed the issue of justice and police accountability to the forefront of national discussion:

“Even though concerns were expressed by the families and several others about the capacity of the Guyana Police Force to investigate, we are now at a point where people are very cautious to see what sort of justice will come out of these matters,” he remarked.

Mayor Solomon pointed to an alarming trend: repeated police killings and contradictory official statements are eroding public trust in law enforcement.

“How can anyone feel safe or believe in a system that consistently lacks accountability? Persons responsible must be held accountable for killing people and breaking the law,” he emphasized.

He was particularly critical of the Guyana Police Force’s public communications, which issued contradictory and misleading statements following the deaths.

“Both statements contradicted the facts and the evidence. They had to be corrected and only served to further agitate and anger the public,” Solomon added.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall had earlier confirmed that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and the Regional Security System (RSS) completed their probe into the killing of Ronaldo Peters. The case file has since been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Meanwhile, investigations into the death of Keon Fagundes are still ongoing, with additional witnesses being interviewed.

The unrest began on April 8, 2025, when Ronaldo Peters was fatally shot by a police officer. His death triggered immediate protests across Linden, which escalated into violent confrontations. During the disturbance, 32-year-old father of four, Keon Fagundes, was also shot and killed by police.

The killings have reignited nationwide calls for comprehensive police reform, greater transparency, and independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct in Guyana.

Mayor Solomon concluded:

“We must ensure that those young people who lost their lives are given the justice they deserve.”

Previous article
AFC CALLS FOR SWIFT ACTION IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF A MOTHER AND HER TWO DAUGHTERS
Next article
GOV’T SHOULD INVITE FOREIGN BODY TO INVESTIGATE DEATH OF 11 YEAR OLD ADRIANNA YOUNGE – OPPOSITION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“Why is the Government so insecure with regard both to the...

QUARTERS’ NOW PLEADED GUILTY TO KILLING SOPHIA WOMAN IN 2016