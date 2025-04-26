INCONSISTENCIES IN POLICE REPORTS UNDERMINE PUBLIC TRUST – LINDEN MAYOR

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Linden Mayor Demands Accountability in Police Killings of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fagundes

LINDEN, GUYANA – Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Linden Mayor Sharma Solomon provided a crucial update on the ongoing investigations into the controversial police shootings that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters and 32-year-old Keon Fagundes, also known as “Dan.”

Solomon stated that the tragic events have pushed the issue of justice and police accountability to the forefront of national discussion:

“Even though concerns were expressed by the families and several others about the capacity of the Guyana Police Force to investigate, we are now at a point where people are very cautious to see what sort of justice will come out of these matters,” he remarked.

Mayor Solomon pointed to an alarming trend: repeated police killings and contradictory official statements are eroding public trust in law enforcement.

“How can anyone feel safe or believe in a system that consistently lacks accountability? Persons responsible must be held accountable for killing people and breaking the law,” he emphasized.

He was particularly critical of the Guyana Police Force’s public communications, which issued contradictory and misleading statements following the deaths.

“Both statements contradicted the facts and the evidence. They had to be corrected and only served to further agitate and anger the public,” Solomon added.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall had earlier confirmed that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and the Regional Security System (RSS) completed their probe into the killing of Ronaldo Peters. The case file has since been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Meanwhile, investigations into the death of Keon Fagundes are still ongoing, with additional witnesses being interviewed.

The unrest began on April 8, 2025, when Ronaldo Peters was fatally shot by a police officer. His death triggered immediate protests across Linden, which escalated into violent confrontations. During the disturbance, 32-year-old father of four, Keon Fagundes, was also shot and killed by police.

The killings have reignited nationwide calls for comprehensive police reform, greater transparency, and independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct in Guyana.

Mayor Solomon concluded:

“We must ensure that those young people who lost their lives are given the justice they deserve.”

