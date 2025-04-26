Sunday, April 27, 2025
AFC CALLS FOR SWIFT ACTION IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASES FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF A MOTHER AND HER TWO DAUGHTERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In the wake of the tragic deaths of Waveney LaCruz, Maline LaCruz, and SueAnn LaCruz, member of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Beverly Alert, has issued a powerful call for swift and decisive action to combat domestic violence in Guyana.

Speaking during the AFC’s weekly press conference on Friday, Alert described the murders as a “stark reminder” of the urgent need for collective action to address gender-based violence.

“Perpetrators must be held accountable, and survivors must receive the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives,” she emphasized.

Alert pointed to major shortcomings within the Guyana Police Force, insisting on:

  • Immediate and thorough investigations into all domestic violence reports
  • Swift prosecution of offenders to ensure justice is served
  • Expansion of shelters, counseling centers, and legal aid services, particularly in rural and hinterland communities
  • Launching grassroots education campaigns to challenge harmful gender norms, promote healthy relationships, and encourage the reporting of abuse

She also called for a continuous review and strengthening of domestic violence laws, emphasizing harsher penalties for abusers.

The victims – Maline LaCruz, SueAnn LaCruz, and Waveney LaCruz – were shot and killed last Wednesday evening by Parmanand Ramdehol, Maline LaCruz’s reputed husband. Ramdehol, a known serial abuser, later ingested a poisonous substance after committing the brutal killings.

Maline LaCruz, who had previously spoken out about her years of abuse via a Facebook post, was among those killed. Her brother survived but remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The devastating incident has reignited public demands for stronger protections for domestic violence victims and more effective intervention mechanisms.

