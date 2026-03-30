“I ALLOWED MY FRUSTRATION TO GET THE BETTER OF ME”: MATTHEW VIEIRA ISSUES FULL APOLOGY AFTER RACE INCIDENT

HGP Nightly News – Matthew Vieira has broken his silence following a controversial incident at the GMRC Sports Club during a recent MPS Karting Event, issuing a full and unreserved apology and accepting complete responsibility for actions he admits fell well below the standards he sets for himself as a competitor.

At the centre of the incident is a moment Vieira says was never about malice, but about emotion running ahead of judgement. Having clawed his way through the field from last position to first, Vieira was in the process of lapping fellow competitor Ravi Singh when things escalated. Under normal race conditions, a blue flag from the marshals would have signaled to Singh that he was about to be lapped, a standard protocol that, Vieira noted, was never issued on the day. In that gap, with adrenaline at its peak and frustration boiling over, Vieira reacted in a way he now deeply regrets. “I allowed my frustration to get the better of me,” he said plainly. “This is not an excuse, but rather an explanation.”

His apology was direct, personal and wide-ranging. Vieira extended his regrets to the spectators present at the event, to his sponsors, to every member of the Motor Racing Club and most importantly, he said, to Ravi Singh himself. Whatever perspectives have emerged about what happened on that track, Vieira was clear that he holds no personal grievance against Singh and that the negative impact his actions had on the event, the club and the sport as a whole weighs heavily on him.

What makes the statement particularly striking is Vieira’s refusal to hide behind the pressures that surround competitive motorsport at the national level. He acknowledged openly that the demands of the sport are immense balancing rigorous training schedules with business responsibilities and personal commitments but was equally firm that those pressures change nothing about his accountability.

“I accept full responsibility and all consequences arising from this incident,” he said, adding that he remains committed to learning from the experience and carrying himself with the professionalism the sport demands, both on and off the track.

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