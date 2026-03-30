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CURTELA LEWIS: AN EXPEDITION OF CONVICTION, MELODY, AND ENDEAVOR IN THE FIELD OF BIOLOGY.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Georgetown,Guyana – In a fitting tribute for Women’s History Month 2026, Nightly News spotlights Curtela Lewis, a 22-year-old powerhouse who seamlessly bridges the worlds of laboratory science and gospel ministry. Hailing from the vibrant community of Nabaclis, Curtela’s story is one of a “double threat”—pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology while simultaneously ascending to the peak of the international gospel music scene.

Early Life and a Foundation of Faith

Born in Georgetown and raised in a household where faith was the cornerstone, Curtela’s life has been guided by the conviction that “anything is possible with God.” This spiritual grounding has provided her with the resilience to flourish in two demanding fields.

  • Musical Beginnings: Her journey began at age five at her nursery school. A performance so moving it brought her mother to tears served as the catalyst for her lifelong passion.
  • Early Recognition: By age nine, Curtela was already a competition winner, securing a major musical title sponsored by Minister Louis Farrakhan, which provided the early confidence needed for a life on stage.

Family Mentorship and Academic Excellence

Curtela’s artistic DNA is a family legacy. She was mentored by her father, the leader of the gospel group Dynamic Force, whose guidance helped her transition from a child performer to a polished, expressive artist. However, music is only half of the story.

  • The Scientist: Curtela is a dedicated student of the natural world. Having already earned an Associate Degree in Science (Biology) from the University of Guyana, she is currently in her fourth year pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree.
  • The Harmony of Interests: She views her study of biology and her songwriting as two ways of appreciating the intricacies of creation.

A Year of International Triumph: 2025

The past year was a transformative one for the young Guyanese star. Her consistency and ability to connect with diverse audiences led to a string of high-profile accolades:

  • Global Gospel Talent Search: Curtela achieved an international milestone by winning the Vision of Genesis 39 Global Gospel Talent Search in Canada, competing against artists from multiple countries.
  • Award Nominations: In 2025, she was nominated for Best Female Gospel Artist of the Year at the DemRoc Music Awards, solidifying her status as a regional leader in the genre.
  • National Pride: Her celebrated song “Guyana’s Gold” earned her “Best Talent” at the 2022 Miss Guyana Teen Pageant, and she remains a reigning force in the Guyana Talent Search.

Discography: The Voice of Hope

Curtela is known for a soulful catalog that blends contemporary gospel with relatable, encouraging themes. Her most popular releases include:

  • “Wait and See”
  • “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”
  • “Time Will Tell”
  • “Confess”

An Inspiring Legacy in the Making

Curtela Lewis embodies the perfect harmony of faith, artistic dedication, and academic rigor. To the young people of the East Coast and beyond, she is a living testament that one does not have to choose between a passion for the arts and a career in the sciences. With her degree in sight and a global music career on the rise, Curtela’s journey is a powerful reminder that persistence, rooted in purpose, knows no bounds.

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