Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HUNDREDS GRADUATE WITH MASTER’S DEGREE THROUGH GOAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
580 Students Graduate with Master’s Degrees Through GOAL Programme

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

HGP Nightly News – More than 580 students graduated on Monday with master’s degrees in various disciplines through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), marking a significant milestone in the country’s push to expand access to higher education.

The graduation ceremony, held under the theme “Enhancing the Nation’s Human Capacity,” reflects the Government’s broader commitment to sustainable development and comes as the GOAL program celebrates its fourth anniversary.

Delivering the feature address, President Irfaan Ali described the latest cohort of graduates as an investment in Guyana’s human capital.

“Each of you represents a new addition to Guyana’s growing pool of qualified, capable, and skilled men and women,” the President said.

He emphasized that Guyana is undergoing one of the most rapid transformations globally and that programs like GOAL are ensuring that citizens are prepared to meet the demands of a changing economy.

Launched in 2021, the GOAL initiative has reached over 30,000 individuals, with more than 70% of them being women. So far, the government has invested $12.5 billion into the program and has awarded over 39,000 scholarships, nearly doubling its original target of 20,000.

“The opportunities will continue to come,” President Ali stated, “and when they do, you’ll be ready—just as all of us must be ready—to move forward for a better Guyana.”

This year’s graduation is being held over two days. The second session on Tuesday will celebrate students who completed bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and specialized certificates.

The GOAL program continues to play a critical role in expanding tertiary education, particularly for working professionals and individuals in remote communities, through its fully online and flexible model.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
