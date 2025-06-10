Tuesday, June 10, 2025
$6.6B DIAMOND REGIONAL HOSPITAL COMMISSIONED, TO SERVE OVER 40,000 RESIDENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
49

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

HGP Nightly News – A spanking new $6.6 billion Diamond Regional Hospital has officially opened its doors, offering state-of-the-art healthcare services to more than 40,000 residents along the East Bank Demerara corridor.

The modern, fully equipped facility represents a significant upgrade to the area’s health infrastructure and is expected to deliver comprehensive and equitable care, regardless of income or status.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony, President Irfaan Ali emphasized that the investment goes beyond buildings and equipment—it signals a deep commitment to human life, public dignity, and national longevity.

“This is an investment that will ensure our women and children, our elderly, and our male folk all alike have a level of treatment that is not based on income, status, or where you’re from. It’s equivalent to any service you can pay for anywhere in Guyana,” the President stated.

The Diamond Hospital is part of a national healthcare expansion plan, which includes the construction of five additional regional facilities this year, all held to international standards. President Ali also highlighted innovations in healthcare delivery, including the use of drone technology for the delivery of medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony noted that the previous Diamond Hospital, which served the area for 18 years, had outgrown its capacity—even after receiving temporary upgrades in 2020.

“We want to ensure that people on the East Bank have the resources and skills necessary for a healthy and successful future,” said Dr. Anthony.

Among the hospital’s cutting-edge features:

  • A fully integrated in-house oxygen plant
  • Two dialysis machines
  • A modern blood banking system
  • Six-chamber emergency room
  • Three surgery theaters, including one dedicated to the emergency department
  • Neonatal and adult Intensive Care Units
  • A High Dependency Unit
  • CT scanners, digital X-rays, and ultrasound machines
  • Multiple outpatient clinics
  • 75 patient beds, arranged five per room

The hospital was constructed by China’s CAMC Engineering Company, with supervision by VCAB Engineering.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
