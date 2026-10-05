HUGHES HEADING TO COURT OF APPEAL AFTER HIGH COURT REFUSES SEERAM BAIL BID

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes says he will turn to the Court of Appeal after failing to secure pre-sentencing bail for convicted former Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram in the High Court.

Justice Joy Persaud refused Hughes’ application for judicial review and upheld Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ decision to remand Seeram to prison pending sentencing on November 2.

Following the ruling, Hughes confirmed to the media that he intends to challenge the decision before the Court of Appeal.

As part of his arguments, Hughes contended that Magistrate Gibbs erred in relying on Section 9 of the Bail Act when she ordered Seeram into custody.

He also challenged the decision to remand Seeram before the court had received and considered all of the material requested ahead of sentencing.

According to Hughes, those materials include a probation report and victim impact statement, along with mitigating factors from the defence and aggravating factors from the prosecution.

Seeram was remanded on Friday after being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm to his former wife, Farzana Hamid.

Magistrate Gibbs handed down the conviction at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court following a trial stemming from a complaint made by Hamid.

Seeram is expected to remain in custody pending any further court intervention and his scheduled sentencing on November 2.