‘HOW DID MY SON DIE?’ MOTHER DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT

HGP Nightly News – A mother is desperate for answers after her 27-year-old son died under circumstances she says remain disturbingly unclear. Eudora Thornhill’s phone rang around 4 a.m. on March 12. The voice on the other end delivered news that would shatter her world: her son, David Oliver Mentore, had been taken to Diamond Regional Hospital in critical condition following an accident.

By the time she arrived, he was gone.

Thornhill told reporters on March 16 that medical personnel informed her Mentore had succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The young man had suffered multiple severe injuries, fractures to his neck, shoulder, hip, and ankles, and had lost significant amounts of blood.

But the questions started immediately and have only multiplied since.

How did the accident happen? Where did it occur? Who brought him to the hospital? How was his motorcycle recovered and taken to a police outpost when officers initially seemed unaware any accident had taken place?

“I need to know what happened to my son,” Thornhill said, her voice carrying the weight of a parent left in the dark.

A post-mortem examination conducted the following day listed the cause of death as “multiple injuries.” But for the family, that clinical description explains nothing. They have not been provided with any surveillance footage, accident reports, or witness accounts. Law enforcement has offered little clarity.

Thornhill is now appealing to the public, urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward. The family continues to seek answers, and closure, in a case that has left them with more questions than they started with.

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