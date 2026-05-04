CAMERAS WILL FIND YOU! TOP COP WARNS CRIMINALS

Criminals are being put on notice: the eyes of the Guyana Police Force are widening, and according to Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, those who break the law will have a harder time escaping justice.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of Police Round-up, Hicken declared that surveillance cameras, command centres and intelligence-led policing are now playing a major role in tracking offenders, preventing crime and strengthening public safety across Guyana.

“For those persons who are inclined to do the wrong thing, the cameras will find you. We are going to find you, and you’re going to be charged, and you’re going to go before the court,” the Commissioner warned.

Hicken said serious crime has declined by 10 per cent, with murders down by 18 per cent, rape down by 49 per cent, and break-and-enter and larceny down by 15 per cent. Robbery has also recorded a reduction, while police have removed 51 illegal firearms from the streets.

The Top Cop credited the decline to a coordinated policing strategy involving targeted investigations, increased patrols, rapid response operations and stronger intelligence gathering across several divisions.

At the centre of that strategy is technology. Hicken said command centres equipped with live surveillance systems are helping police detect and respond to criminal activity in real time, especially in Georgetown, where camera monitoring is being used to support robbery prevention.

He said the Force is now moving beyond the “safe city” model and toward a wider “safe country” approach. Under that plan, command centres are expected to be established in all regions, giving police greater capacity to monitor public spaces and respond quickly to incidents.

However, Hicken made it clear that cameras alone cannot fight crime. He stressed that community cooperation remains critical, especially when residents report suspicious activity early enough to help police prevent offences or support investigations.

He said the decentralisation of the community relations department has placed officers directly in communities to build trust and improve information sharing. The Force is also using sports development programmes to engage young people and steer them away from crime.

Commissioner Hicken said the combination of intelligence, technology and community partnership is placing the Guyana Police Force in a stronger position to build on current reductions and make further gains in public safety in the months ahead.