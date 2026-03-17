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MOHAMEDS WARNED OVER BAIL REPORTING, MAGISTRATE ADJUSTS REPORTING ORDER IN US EXTRADITION CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The extradition proceedings against Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed took a stern turn on Monday, March 16, 2026, as the court addressed inconsistencies in their bail compliance. Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman issued a formal reprimand and a “final warning” to the father and son after police records revealed they were failing to adhere to the strict timing of their weekly reporting orders.

The issue surfaced during the morning session at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court when Special Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman raised a red flag regarding the Ruimveldt Police Station’s ledger.

The Reporting Discrepancy

Under their current $150,000 bail agreement, the Mohameds were required to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

  • The Records: Upon examining the police station’s diary, Magistrate Latchman found that the duo had frequently reported either significantly earlier or later than the two-hour window provided.
  • The Prosecution’s Stance: Hanoman argued that strict adherence to timeframes is a critical component of monitoring high-flight-risk individuals involved in international extradition requests.
  • The Defense Response: Defense counsel argued that the lapses were not attempts to evade the law but rather logistical challenges, requesting more flexible hours to accommodate their busy schedules and legal consultations.

Revised Court Order: Stricter Monitoring, More Flexible Hours

While the Magistrate reprimanded the businessmen for the past lapses, she opted to adjust the reporting order to remove any further room for “misinterpretation.”

The New Reporting Rules:

  1. Friday Flexible: The men must now report at any time on Fridays, provided they do not have a scheduled court appearance that day.
  2. Public Holidays: If a public holiday falls on a Friday, they must report on the preceding Thursday.
  3. Medical Proof: Any absence due to illness must be backed by a certified medical certificate lodged immediately with the police.
  4. Verification: The men must now sign the police reporting book, clearly indicating the date and exact time of each visit for court verification.

A Warning to the Surety

Magistrate Latchman did not reserve her warnings only for the defendants. She issued a direct caution to the surety—the individual responsible for posting bail.

  • Forfeiture: The court warned that the $150,000 bail for each man would be forfeited to the state if any further reporting requirements are breached.
  • Remand Threat: In her final remarks on the matter, the Magistrate made it clear that any future violations would result in the Mohameds being remanded to prison for the remainder of the extradition inquiry.

Case Context: Indictments and Extradition

The Mohameds are currently fighting a request from the United States government to face trial for an 11-count indictment involving:

  • Gold Smuggling: Allegedly moving 50 million dollars’ worth of gold out of Guyana without proper declarations.
  • Tax Evasion: Defrauding the U.S. and Guyanese governments of millions in revenue.
  • Financial Crimes: Alleged money laundering and wire fraud schemes linked to their business empire.

The proceedings continue to hinge on the validity of the Fugitive Offenders Act and the Minister of Home Affairs’ “Authority to Proceed,” with the next major ruling expected at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, March 17.

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