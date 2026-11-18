‘Taking Ministry Beyond Church Walls’: Psalmist and Evangelist Natoya Belle-London Uses Gospel Dance and Mentorship to Guide Youth.

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Driven by a deep passion for youth outreach, Psalmist and Evangelist Natoya Belle-London is taking Christian ministry beyond traditional church walls—using Gospel music, liturgical dance, and practical life-skills mentorship to reach children from dysfunctional homes, nurture their spiritual growth, and remind them that their upbringing does not dictate their destiny.

Growing up in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and baptized at Glory Light Tabernacle, Belle-London channels her lifelong faith through Kingdom Xpression International (originally launched as New Breed). Her mission extends well beyond choreography: she seeks to help young people cultivate a personal relationship with God, build self-discipline, and discover constructive direction amid challenging family environments.

Blending Worship, Dance, and Practical Life Skills

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Belle-London explained that while Christian dance and praise serve as powerful tools for creative expression and confidence-building, her youth ministry places equal emphasis on holistic personal development:

Mentorship Beyond the Stage: Through Kingdom Xpression International, children and teenagers receive structured life-skills guidance designed to help them navigate personal adversity and grow into grounded, responsible young adults.

Through Kingdom Xpression International, children and teenagers receive structured life-skills guidance designed to help them navigate personal adversity and grow into grounded, responsible young adults. Community & NGO Engagement: Alongside her faith-based outreach, Belle-London is actively involved with Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG), a non-governmental organization dedicated to holistic youth empowerment across the country.

“I have been teaching dance for years and instilling in others… We also offer life skills to these young people—it is not [just] focused on dancing—to help them to become better young people.” — Natoya Belle-London, Psalmist and Evangelist

Ministering Alongside Family and Calling Church Leaders to Alignment

For Belle-London, effective youth ministry begins at home. She ministers directly alongside her daughter and other young people—demonstrating that children can serve God powerfully while strengthening her own family bond.

Drawing from personal observation and scripture—echoing Jeremiah 29:11 (“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”)—she issued a candid appeal to fellow church leaders not to neglect their own households while preaching to congregations:

Building Open Communication: Belle-London recalled establishing an open, collaborative foundation with her daughter from the earliest days of her dance ministry.

Belle-London recalled establishing an open, collaborative foundation with her daughter from the earliest days of her dance ministry. Reinforcing Lessons at Home: She urged parents and spiritual leaders to engage their children actively about what they learn in church, working together to reinforce positive values rather than leaving young family members spiritually unsupported.

“I ensured I build that foundation where we can speak—we do everything together. When Kingdom Xpression first started, it was New Breed, where my daughter and I danced… Question your child [on] what you learn today, instead of creating gossip… reinforce and work together.” — Natoya Belle-London

For Psalmist Belle-London, the ultimate measure of success is not merely training better dancers or singers, but raising a generation anchored in faith, strengthened by scripture, and equipped to serve as agents of positive change across Guyana.