Saturday, August 30, 2025
HomeNewsHIGH COURT DISMISSES FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT'S CASE - APPEAL EXPECTED TO BE...
NewsPolitics

HIGH COURT DISMISSES FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT’S CASE – APPEAL EXPECTED TO BE FILED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The High Court on Friday dismissed the case brought by the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over its exclusion from the national ballot in three administrative regions.

Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh ruled against the party’s challenge, which had argued that GECOM’s decision was unconstitutional and unfairly restricted voter choice.

FGM leader Amanza Walton-Desir confirmed that her party will be filing an appeal, insisting that the matter is far from over and stressing that the case goes to the heart of free and fair representation.

The ruling comes just days before Guyanese head to the polls on September 1, raising further debate about election fairness and voter rights.

Previous article
EUROPEAN OBSERVATION MISSION DEPLOYS 20 SHORT-TERM OBSERVERS FOR GUYANA’S ELECTIONS.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

INCREASE IN PRIVATE SECTOR MINIMUM WAGE MOVING AT SNAIL’S PACE

GUYANA ZOOLOGICAL PARK PROPOSES MASSIVE CHANGE