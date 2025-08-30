HIGH COURT DISMISSES FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT’S CASE – APPEAL EXPECTED TO BE FILED

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The High Court on Friday dismissed the case brought by the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over its exclusion from the national ballot in three administrative regions.

Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh ruled against the party’s challenge, which had argued that GECOM’s decision was unconstitutional and unfairly restricted voter choice.

FGM leader Amanza Walton-Desir confirmed that her party will be filing an appeal, insisting that the matter is far from over and stressing that the case goes to the heart of free and fair representation.

The ruling comes just days before Guyanese head to the polls on September 1, raising further debate about election fairness and voter rights.

