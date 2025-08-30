Saturday, August 30, 2025
HOW DID THE PPP/C ACCESS CITIZENS’ PRIVATE DATA? GS JAGDEO SAYS ‘WE GIVE THEM THE NUMBERS’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Serious questions are being raised about how the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) accessed the private data of citizens during its campaign operations.

The issue came to light after PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo admitted that his party “provided the numbers” to its agents — sparking fresh debate about the source of that information and whether data protection laws have been breached.

Critics argue that Jagdeo’s statement highlights the pressing need for clarity and transparency, especially given the sensitivities surrounding citizens’ personal information during an election period.

Civil society groups are now pressing for answers on the origin of the data, whether state resources were utilized, and how privacy safeguards are being upheld.

So far, the Elections Commission has not commented on the revelation.

