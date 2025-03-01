Sunday, March 2, 2025
HomeHealthHEALTH MINISTRY LAUNCHES MULTI-HAZARD EMERGENCY PLAN TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR
HealthNews

HEALTH MINISTRY LAUNCHES MULTI-HAZARD EMERGENCY PLAN TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
37

The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive multi-hazard emergency management plan to bolster Guyana’s ability to respond to various public health challenges. This new initiative aims to ensure the country is well-prepared for emergencies, ranging from infectious disease outbreaks to natural disasters.

The plan is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen public health infrastructure and enhance the nation’s response capabilities to emerging threats. Find out more from Tiana Cole

Previous article
MAYOR MENTORE FIRES BACK AT JAGDEO FOR POURING COLD WATER ON HIS RE-EVALUATION OF PROPERTY TAX PROPOSAL, ACCUSES THE GENERAL SECRETARY PF MICRO-MANAGING
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI URGES GUYANESE TO EMBRACE TRAITS OF PEACE, HUMANITY, AND RIGHTEOUSNESS DURING RAMADAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

40 CURFEW VIOLATORS ARRESTED, CHARGED IN REGION 10

VISITATION RESTRICTION AT COVID HOSPITAL TO BE REMOVED NEXT WEEK