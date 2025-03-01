HEALTH MINISTRY LAUNCHES MULTI-HAZARD EMERGENCY PLAN TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR

The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive multi-hazard emergency management plan to bolster Guyana’s ability to respond to various public health challenges. This new initiative aims to ensure the country is well-prepared for emergencies, ranging from infectious disease outbreaks to natural disasters.

The plan is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen public health infrastructure and enhance the nation’s response capabilities to emerging threats. Find out more from Tiana Cole

