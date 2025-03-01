Sunday, March 2, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI URGES GUYANESE TO EMBRACE TRAITS OF PEACE, HUMANITY, AND RIGHTEOUSNESS DURING RAMADAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
President Irfaan Ali has urged the nation to embrace the values of humanity, peace, and love as Muslims from all walks of life observe the holy month of Ramadan. The President emphasized that this time should be used for spiritual reflection and to foster community unity and compassion.

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, perform acts of charity, and strengthen bonds with family, friends, and the wider community. President Ali’s call aligns with his ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and harmony within Guyana’s diverse society. Anthonio Dey’s report provides the details.

HEALTH MINISTRY LAUNCHES MULTI-HAZARD EMERGENCY PLAN TO STRENGTHEN SECTOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
