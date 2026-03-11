By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding the sudden conclusion of the Cuban Medical Brigade’s decades-long mission in Guyana. In a formal statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, the Minister revealed that the decision to withdraw the team was made by the Government of Cuba, not by the administration in Georgetown.

The move marks the end of a bilateral partnership that has spanned more than 48 years, during which hundreds of Cuban specialists were a cornerstone of Guyana’s public healthcare delivery.

The February 2026 Decision

According to Dr. Anthony, the formal withdrawal took place in February 2026. The decision followed intense regional and international shifts regarding the Cuban medical internationalism program.

Pay Structure Conflict: Reports indicate that the withdrawal was triggered after Guyana began paying full salaries directly to Cuban doctors and nurses , rather than sending the majority of payments to the Cuban government—a practice long criticized by the United States as a form of “forced labor.”

Reports indicate that the withdrawal was triggered after Guyana payments to the Cuban government—a practice long criticized by the United States as a form of “forced labor.” Cuba’s Stance: When faced with the requirement to allow doctors to receive their full earnings in accordance with Guyanese labor laws, Cuban authorities chose to terminate the government-to-government agreement.

When faced with the requirement to allow doctors to receive their full earnings in accordance with Guyanese labor laws, Cuban authorities chose to terminate the government-to-government agreement. US Pressure: The U.S. State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been actively encouraging Caribbean nations to reject what it terms “exploitative labor schemes.” Recently, Washington even threatened to impose visa restrictions on regional officials who facilitate these missions.

“No Impact on Healthcare Delivery”

Minister Anthony emphasized that the departure of the official brigade has not resulted in a crisis, noting that the Ministry was prepared for the transition.

Direct Hiring: Hundreds of Cuban medical professionals have chosen to remain in Guyana as independent contractors. Dr. Anthony confirmed that any qualified Cuban doctor or nurse can still work in the country, provided they are certified by the Medical or Nursing Councils . “A significant number have already transitioned into our system,” the Minister stated.

Hundreds of Cuban medical professionals have chosen to remain in Guyana as independent contractors. Dr. Anthony confirmed that any qualified Cuban doctor or nurse can still work in the country, provided they are certified by the . “A significant number have already transitioned into our system,” the Minister stated. Expanded Training: To fill the gap, particularly in nursing, the Ministry has ramped up its local programs. Guyana expects to graduate nearly 800 registered nurses by June 2026 , a direct effort to achieve self-sufficiency in the health sector.

To fill the gap, particularly in nursing, the Ministry has ramped up its local programs. Guyana expects to graduate nearly , a direct effort to achieve self-sufficiency in the health sector. Regional Recruitment: The Minister also revealed ongoing talks with Trinidad and Tobago to finalize an agreement that would allow T&T doctors seeking employment to fill vacancies in Guyana’s expanding hospital network.

Summary of the Transition (2026)

Feature Old System (Pre-Feb 2026) New System (Current) Agreement Government-to-Government (Bilateral) Individual Employment Contracts Salary Payment Managed by the Cuban Ministry of Health 100% paid directly to the Doctor Recruitment Managed by the Guyana Ministry of Health The majority paid for Havana Workforce Approx. 200+ Brigade Members The majority paid to Havana

Like this: Like Loading...