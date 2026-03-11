 MANICKCHAND LEADS STRATEGIC DISCUSSIONS ON THE FUTURE  OF COMMUNITY MARKETS AND HIGHWAY REST STOP DEVELOPMENT

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, convened a high-level strategic session on Monday, March 9, 2026, to chart the future of Guyana’s community commerce. The meeting focused on a dual-track strategy: the total modernization of traditional community markets and the introduction of structured “Highway Rest Stops” to support the nation’s rapidly expanding transit corridors.

This initiative seeks to transform market spaces from simple vending sites into organized, sanitary, and efficient economic hubs.

Modernizing the Community Core: Buxton to Tuschen

The discussions targeted several key markets along the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, as well as the West Coast of Berbice.

Key Locations: Transformation plans were reviewed for Buxton, Plaisance, Zeelugt, and Tuschen .

Transformation plans were reviewed for . The Upgrade Strategy: Rather than simple “window dressing,” the Ministry is exploring: Improved Infrastructure: Permanent, weather-resistant vendor stalls. Sanitation First: Modernized washroom facilities and structured waste management systems. Logistics: Enhanced drainage to prevent flooding and more organized layouts to improve the “flow” for both farmers and shoppers.

Rather than simple “window dressing,” the Ministry is exploring:

Strategic Regional Hubs: New Amsterdam and Skeldon

In Berbice, the focus turned to the major commercial centers of New Amsterdam and Skeldon. Proposals were considered to modernize these facilities while ensuring they retain their historic significance as central hubs for cross-border and regional trade.

The Soesdyke Junction & Highway Rest Stops

One of the most innovative aspects of the meeting involved the Soesdyke Junction, a critical nexus connecting the coastland to the hinterland.

Structured Environment: Plans are being drafted to create a formal market environment at the junction to replace the current ad-hoc vending, ensuring safer conditions for both commuters and sellers.

Plans are being drafted to create a formal market environment at the junction to replace the current ad-hoc vending, ensuring safer conditions for both commuters and sellers. The Rest Stop Concept: For the first time, the government is examining the development of designated highway rest stops . These facilities would provide: Safe parking and restrooms for long-distance travelers. Structured economic spaces for small businesses and service providers. A reliable pause point for those traveling toward the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

For the first time, the government is examining the development of . These facilities would provide:

Commitment to Stakeholder Engagement

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed that these plans are not yet “set in stone.” The Ministry is embarking on a period of intense consultation.

“Government remains committed to engaging stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure that developments reflect the needs and aspirations of the communities they are intended to serve.” — Minister Priya Manickchand

Before any designs are finalized, the Ministry will hold consultations with vendors, local authorities, and community representatives to ensure the new layouts support, rather than disrupt, local livelihoods.

