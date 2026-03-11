Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeNews MANICKCHAND LEADS STRATEGIC DISCUSSIONS ON THE FUTURE  OF COMMUNITY MARKETS AND HIGHWAY...
News

 MANICKCHAND LEADS STRATEGIC DISCUSSIONS ON THE FUTURE  OF COMMUNITY MARKETS AND HIGHWAY REST STOP DEVELOPMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
99

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, convened a high-level strategic session on Monday, March 9, 2026, to chart the future of Guyana’s community commerce. The meeting focused on a dual-track strategy: the total modernization of traditional community markets and the introduction of structured “Highway Rest Stops” to support the nation’s rapidly expanding transit corridors.

This initiative seeks to transform market spaces from simple vending sites into organized, sanitary, and efficient economic hubs.

Modernizing the Community Core: Buxton to Tuschen

The discussions targeted several key markets along the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, as well as the West Coast of Berbice.

  • Key Locations: Transformation plans were reviewed for Buxton, Plaisance, Zeelugt, and Tuschen.
  • The Upgrade Strategy: Rather than simple “window dressing,” the Ministry is exploring:
    • Improved Infrastructure: Permanent, weather-resistant vendor stalls.
    • Sanitation First: Modernized washroom facilities and structured waste management systems.
    • Logistics: Enhanced drainage to prevent flooding and more organized layouts to improve the “flow” for both farmers and shoppers.

Strategic Regional Hubs: New Amsterdam and Skeldon

In Berbice, the focus turned to the major commercial centers of New Amsterdam and Skeldon. Proposals were considered to modernize these facilities while ensuring they retain their historic significance as central hubs for cross-border and regional trade.

The Soesdyke Junction & Highway Rest Stops

One of the most innovative aspects of the meeting involved the Soesdyke Junction, a critical nexus connecting the coastland to the hinterland.

  • Structured Environment: Plans are being drafted to create a formal market environment at the junction to replace the current ad-hoc vending, ensuring safer conditions for both commuters and sellers.
  • The Rest Stop Concept: For the first time, the government is examining the development of designated highway rest stops. These facilities would provide:
    • Safe parking and restrooms for long-distance travelers.
    • Structured economic spaces for small businesses and service providers.
    • A reliable pause point for those traveling toward the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Commitment to Stakeholder Engagement

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed that these plans are not yet “set in stone.” The Ministry is embarking on a period of intense consultation.

“Government remains committed to engaging stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure that developments reflect the needs and aspirations of the communities they are intended to serve.”Minister Priya Manickchand

Before any designs are finalized, the Ministry will hold consultations with vendors, local authorities, and community representatives to ensure the new layouts support, rather than disrupt, local livelihoods.

Previous article
HEALTH MINISTER SAYS CUBA ENDED MEDICAL BRIGADE IN GUYANA
Next article
DISTRESS CALL BEFORE BARGE SANK; TWO CREW MISSING AT SEA
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Mark Lyte re-elected GTU President

OPEN HOUSE EXHIBITION AT PROS​PECT HOUSING SCHEME