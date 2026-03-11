 ESSEQUIBO FATHER STILL AWAITING JUSTICE FOR 3YR OLD WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY RAPED IN 2024

“No Progress”: Essequibo Father Demands Justice Two Years After Alleged Rape of 3-Year-Old

ESSEQUIBO COAST, GUYANA — Jermaine Edwards, a distraught father from the Essequibo Coast, is publicly bemoaning the lack of judicial progress in a harrowing case involving the alleged rape of his daughter in 2024. Despite medical evidence confirming penetration, Edwards claims that a combination of police indifference, welfare incompetence, and legal delays has left his now five-year-old daughter without justice.

In a sit-down with Simona Broomes, leader of the Alliance for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), Edwards detailed a systemic failure that has allowed the accused to remain free on bail while the case languishes in the High Court.

The Discovery: “Tickling Her All Night”

The matter first came to light when the child’s teacher became concerned after the toddler reported that her stepfather—whom she was told to call “Daddy London”—had been “tickling her all night,” preventing her from sleeping.

Medical Confirmation: Upon taking the child for a medical examination, Edwards was warned by both a doctor and a police officer to remain calm before being told the results. The doctor confirmed that the three-year-old’s hymen was not intact and that she had been penetrated recently.

Edwards alleges that the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) officer assigned to the case was "unhelpful and rude." After an interview with the child, the welfare officer reportedly claimed she "got nothing" from the victim, a conclusion Edwards strongly disputes.

Systemic Roadblocks and Political Pressure

Edwards’ pursuit of justice has led him to the highest levels of government, yet he claims the response has been cyclical and ineffective.

Ministerial Intervention: Edwards approached Minister of Human Services Dr. Vindhya Persaud during a visit to the region. However, he was reportedly referred back to the same police and welfare officers he had previously accused of being unhelpful.

Legal Limbo: While the suspect was initially arrested and remanded, he was subsequently released on bail. The matter was eventually forwarded to the High Court, but a commencement date for the trial has yet to be set, nearly two years after the initial report.

While the suspect was initially arrested and remanded, he was subsequently released on bail. The matter was eventually forwarded to the , but a commencement date for the trial has yet to be set, nearly two years after the initial report. Alleged Victimization: Edwards expressed concern that his decision to reach out to the ALP (an opposition-aligned group) has resulted in him being “pushed around” by authorities.

Mounting Criticism of Child Welfare

The handling of this case mirrors a growing national outcry regarding the Child Care and Protection Agency’s operations.

“Hearsay” Claims: Edwards claims that the child’s own statements to officers were dismissed as “hearsay,” a common criticism from pundits who argue that the department lacks the specialized forensic interviewing skills necessary for toddler-aged victims.

Edwards claims that the child’s own statements to officers were dismissed as “hearsay,” a common criticism from pundits who argue that the department lacks the specialized forensic interviewing skills necessary for toddler-aged victims. Widespread Scrutiny: The department has recently faced “harsh criticism” from both civil society and its former leadership regarding its handling of sexual abuse cases, with many calling for a total overhaul of how welfare officers engage with traumatized children.

Case Status Summary (March 2026)

Feature Status Year Reported 2024 Medical Evidence Penetration confirmed by medical examination. Suspect Status Arrested, Remanded, and currently out on Bail. Court Status Forwarded to High Court; No commencement date set. Lead Advocate Simona Broomes (ALP)

The case of Jermaine Edwards stands as a stark reminder of the “stalled” nature of justice for the most vulnerable members of society. As the child grows older, the window for a timely and effective trial continues to close.

