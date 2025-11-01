Saturday, November 1, 2025
GOVERNMENT SEEKING PARTNER TO ESTABLISH GAS BOTTLING AND LOGISTICS COMPANY, TO DISTRIBUTE COOKING GAS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The Government of Guyana has announced plans to establish the Guyana Gas Bottling and Logistics Company (GGBLC) — a new state-partnered enterprise aimed at bottling, transporting, and distributing cooking gas for domestic use.

According to a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued earlier this week by the Office of the Prime Minister, the government is now seeking a private investor to partner on the project, which will be located in Wales, West Bank Demerara, just east of the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project site.

The government explained that cooking gas will be supplied to the facility by Guyana Power and Gas Inc., a wholly state-owned company. Under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the proposed GGBLC will oversee the bottling, transportation, and nationwide distribution of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) at affordable prices.

While the government will handle permits and contractual facilitation, the private partner will be responsible for the project’s financing, design, engineering, construction, and daily operations.

Interested companies must demonstrate proven experience in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as the operation of similar industrial facilities. Proposals are due by January 15, 2026.

The RFP further requests that bidders include an EPC contract proposal with “sufficient details and schedules reflective of best practices,” as well as an operator contract outlining expected taxation and operational costs during both the construction and production phases.

Winston Brassington, head of the GTE Task Force, previously explained that the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility is expected to produce around 4,100 barrels of by-products daily, including cooking gas. Current statistics indicate that local consumption averages approximately 700 barrels per day, suggesting the facility is designed to meet and exceed national demand, producing around 63 million barrels of liquids annually.

However, despite these projections, the government continues to face criticism from the political opposition over the lack of a comprehensive feasibility study for the multi-billion-dollar GTE project.

During the recent International Business Conference, Nelson Drake, Chairman of Lindsayca, announced that an additional US$100 million would be required to stabilize the soil at the Wales site, resulting in delays of up to 14 months in the project’s timeline.

The Guyana Gas Bottling and Logistics Company is expected to play a crucial role in Guyana’s emerging gas value chain, as the country advances toward energy security and industrial diversification.

