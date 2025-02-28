PRESIDENT ALI PUSHES FOR FINANCIAL REFORMS TO STRENGTHEN CRIME PREVENTION

President Irfaan Ali has again emphasized his government’s strong commitment to enhancing Guyana’s security sector. In his latest address, the President highlighted financial reforms and increased support for law enforcement agencies as key components of his administration’s strategy to address national security challenges.

President Ali noted that strengthening the police force, enhancing crime prevention efforts, and fostering greater community-police collaboration are central to the government’s security agenda. With the 2025 elections on the horizon, the administration aims to further build law enforcement’s capacity to meet emerging security needs. Find out more from Tiana Cole

