Friday, February 28, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI PUSHES FOR FINANCIAL REFORMS TO STRENGTHEN CRIME PREVENTION
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI PUSHES FOR FINANCIAL REFORMS TO STRENGTHEN CRIME PREVENTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
18

President Irfaan Ali has again emphasized his government’s strong commitment to enhancing Guyana’s security sector. In his latest address, the President highlighted financial reforms and increased support for law enforcement agencies as key components of his administration’s strategy to address national security challenges.

President Ali noted that strengthening the police force, enhancing crime prevention efforts, and fostering greater community-police collaboration are central to the government’s security agenda. With the 2025 elections on the horizon, the administration aims to further build law enforcement’s capacity to meet emerging security needs. Find out more from Tiana Cole

Previous article
GUYANA TO HOST INTERPOL AMERICAS REGIONAL CONFERENCE IN 2026
Next article
GUYANA POLICE FORCE TO RECEIVE MAJOR ‘FACE LIFT’ IN 2025 – COMMISSIONER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FIRST-EVER GUYANA’S PEPPERPOT FESTIVAL AIMS TO PROMOTE CULINARY TOURISM

APNUAFC MP SUPPORTERS PICKET GECOM DEMANDING PROBE INTO FORGED SIGNATURES OF...