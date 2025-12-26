GUYANA IS AN OIL RICH NATION, BUT GOVERNMENT’S BROKEN PROMISES CAUSE CITIZENS TO FEEL THE SQUEEZE – MP SHARMA SOLOMON

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Shadow Minister of Natural Resources Sharma Solomon has sharply criticised the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government, accusing it of failing to acknowledge and address the growing hardships faced by ordinary Guyanese, particularly during the festive season, amid rising inflation.

In a statement, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament said that despite Guyana’s extraordinary oil wealth, many citizens are struggling to cope with the cost of living and feel disconnected from the country’s economic boom.

Solomon pointed out that by 2025, Guyana’s oil revenues had surpassed US$3.2 billion, with production exceeding 900,000 barrels per day and approaching the one-million-barrel mark. He noted that four Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels are now operating in the Stabroek Block, positioning Guyana as a significant player in global oil production.

“These figures come directly from the government itself, reiterated by both the President and the Minister of Finance,” Solomon said.

However, he argued that for many citizens—particularly public servants—the oil boom “might as well be happening in another country.”

“There have been no salary increases, no cash grants, and no meaningful relief from rising living costs. While wealth at the top continues to grow, problems persist at the bottom. The PPP cannot blame others or claim poverty,” Solomon asserted.

The opposition MP also referenced the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report, which shows increased revenues from higher oil production, with oil profits rising sharply and royalties exceeding US$340 million. He further noted that withdrawals from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) have surpassed US$2.5 billion.

Solomon aligned his comments with recent remarks by APNU Parliamentary Lead Dr. Terrence Campbell, who has warned that Guyana’s economy is becoming dangerously dependent on oil, leaving it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and undermining diversification.

“There is no comprehensive approach to economic development or development planning that aims to diversify our economy and prepare us for a post-oil future,” Dr. Campbell previously stated.

Solomon also echoed criticism of the government’s handling of public sector welfare, particularly the absence of bonuses or additional financial relief during the Christmas season.

“I don’t believe this government has the interest of its people at heart—not only in its failure to pay public servants a bonus, but also the cash grant as promised,” he said.

The opposition maintains that without deliberate policies to share oil wealth more equitably and diversify the economy, many Guyanese will continue to feel left behind despite record-breaking national revenues.

