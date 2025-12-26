SENIOR COUNSEL RAFIQ KHAN SWORN IN AS JUSTICE OF APPEAL

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana’s appellate court has been strengthened with the appointment of Senior Counsel Rafiq Turhan Khan, who was officially sworn in as a Justice of Appeal on Tuesday during a ceremony at State House.

President Irfaan Ali, who presided over the oath-taking, underscored the critical role of the Court of Appeal within Guyana’s judicial architecture, describing it as an indispensable pillar in the administration of justice. He noted that the appellate court serves as a vital link between the High Court and Guyana’s final court, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), ensuring accountability, consistency, and the correction of judicial errors.

“The Court of Appeal occupies a central and indispensable position in our judicial hierarchy,” President Ali said. “It serves as a critical step between the courts of first instance and our apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice.”

The Head of State emphasized that the right of appeal must be preserved as a fundamental pillar of due process, ensuring that aggrieved persons have meaningful recourse within the justice system. He added that the appellate court plays a key role in promoting the uniform development of jurisprudence and the consistent application of the law across all jurisdictions.

President Ali described Justice Khan’s elevation as recognition of his extensive legal experience, integrity, and sound judicial temperament. He expressed confidence that the new Justice of Appeal will bring diligence, intellectual rigor, and impartiality to the bench, while also helping to improve efficiency in managing the court’s growing caseload.

According to the President, the expansion of the Court of Appeal’s complement, exemplified by Justice Khan’s appointment, serves a dual purpose—retaining a jurist of high calibre while addressing the pressing need for enhanced judicial efficiency.

Justice Khan was urged to uphold the Constitution and administer justice without fear or favour. President Ali also commended Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Roxane George, Chief Justice (ag) Justice Naindra Singh, and Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack for their continued efforts to modernise and strengthen Guyana’s judicial institutions through improved systems and processes.

The appointment followed a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission and was made in accordance with Article 128(1) of the Constitution of Guyana. Justice Khan’s swearing-in completes one of seven appointments to the Court of Appeal announced earlier this year, marking the first time such a significant number of judges have been appointed to the appellate court in a single period.

