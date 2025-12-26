Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeNewsSENIOR COUNSEL RAFIQ KHAN SWORN IN AS JUSTICE OF APPEAL
News

SENIOR COUNSEL RAFIQ KHAN SWORN IN AS JUSTICE OF APPEAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
50

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana’s appellate court has been strengthened with the appointment of Senior Counsel Rafiq Turhan Khan, who was officially sworn in as a Justice of Appeal on Tuesday during a ceremony at State House.

President Irfaan Ali, who presided over the oath-taking, underscored the critical role of the Court of Appeal within Guyana’s judicial architecture, describing it as an indispensable pillar in the administration of justice. He noted that the appellate court serves as a vital link between the High Court and Guyana’s final court, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), ensuring accountability, consistency, and the correction of judicial errors.

“The Court of Appeal occupies a central and indispensable position in our judicial hierarchy,” President Ali said. “It serves as a critical step between the courts of first instance and our apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice.”

The Head of State emphasized that the right of appeal must be preserved as a fundamental pillar of due process, ensuring that aggrieved persons have meaningful recourse within the justice system. He added that the appellate court plays a key role in promoting the uniform development of jurisprudence and the consistent application of the law across all jurisdictions.

President Ali described Justice Khan’s elevation as recognition of his extensive legal experience, integrity, and sound judicial temperament. He expressed confidence that the new Justice of Appeal will bring diligence, intellectual rigor, and impartiality to the bench, while also helping to improve efficiency in managing the court’s growing caseload.

According to the President, the expansion of the Court of Appeal’s complement, exemplified by Justice Khan’s appointment, serves a dual purpose—retaining a jurist of high calibre while addressing the pressing need for enhanced judicial efficiency.

Justice Khan was urged to uphold the Constitution and administer justice without fear or favour. President Ali also commended Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Roxane George, Chief Justice (ag) Justice Naindra Singh, and Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack for their continued efforts to modernise and strengthen Guyana’s judicial institutions through improved systems and processes.

The appointment followed a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission and was made in accordance with Article 128(1) of the Constitution of Guyana. Justice Khan’s swearing-in completes one of seven appointments to the Court of Appeal announced earlier this year, marking the first time such a significant number of judges have been appointed to the appellate court in a single period.

Previous article
SIDELINE DAM RESIDENTS THREE WEEKS WITHOUT WATER, UTILITY WILL BE RESTORED BEFORE CHRISTMAS DAY – GWI
Next article
GUYANA IS AN OIL RICH NATION, BUT GOVERNMENT’S BROKEN PROMISES CAUSE CITIZENS TO FEEL THE SQUEEZE – MP SHARMA SOLOMON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

26 FLOATS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT “KINGS AND QUEENS” NIGHT

DBL LAUNCHES VISA CREDIT CARD