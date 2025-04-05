PPP/C SEEMINGLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE MOHAMEDS RECENT TRAVEL, VP JAGDEO JIBES BARBADOS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

There’s been quiet concern within the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as two U.S.-sanctioned Guyanese businessmen—Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed—recently traveled to Barbados. This raises fresh questions about the scope and enforcement of the sanctions and their potential regional implications.

While authorities in either country have not officially addressed the businessmen’s presence in Bridgetown, political observers suggest it could embarrass the Ali-led administration, given the diplomatic pressure the United States is applying.

At the same time, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, speaking at a press event, took what many interpreted as a thinly veiled jibe at Barbados, implying that some countries in the region are not as thorough when it comes to vetting visitors or understanding the geopolitical sensitivities tied to sanctioned individuals.

“Some places might just roll out the red carpet without checking who’s walking on it,” Jagdeo said, in a statement that sparked murmurs both locally and regionally.

The development comes as Guyana continues to navigate the fallout from U.S. sanctions, which were imposed over alleged gold smuggling and corruption and have since triggered investigations and political finger-pointing at home.

