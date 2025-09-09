GUYANA AND SURINAME LIKELY TO PUSH FORWARD ON CORENTYNE RIVER BRIDGE; PRESIDENTS PLAN FACE-TO-FACE MEETING

Georgetown, Guyana – September 9, 2025 – The long-anticipated Corentyne River Bridge, billed as a game-changer for trade and connectivity in the Guiana Shield, could move a step closer to reality as Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali prepares for a face-to-face meeting with Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ali revealed that the meeting could take place “very early, maybe over this weekend,” with financing for the cross-border project expected to be high on the agenda.

The announcement followed discussions earlier in the day between Ali and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melvin Bouva, who visited Georgetown for talks on advancing bilateral initiatives. According to a release from the Office of the President, the talks covered not only Guyana’s commitment to the Corentyne River Bridge but also collaborative efforts to resolve issues affecting fisherfolk, improve the Guyana–Suriname ferry service, and explore joint investment opportunities.

The proposed bridge has been on the radar for years and is widely regarded as one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in the region. Stretching across the Corentyne River, which forms the natural border between Guyana and Suriname, the bridge is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock broader regional integration with Brazil by creating a continuous land corridor linking the three countries. Such a connection would ease the movement of goods and people, cut transportation costs, and facilitate trade across South America’s northern coast.

Previous leaders, including Suriname’s former President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, repeatedly stressed the strategic importance of the project, arguing that it would not only boost commerce but also support agricultural cooperation, tourism, and investment. With Suriname recently changing leadership, the Ali administration appears eager to ensure continuity in the partnership and maintain momentum.

The project comes at a time when both Guyana and Suriname are emerging oil producers, commanding international attention for their offshore reserves. The planned bridge is seen as a complement to this economic transformation, creating the physical infrastructure to match the financial opportunities generated by petroleum revenues. For many, it represents more than a crossing, it is a symbol of regional ambition, positioning Guyana and Suriname as central players in a new era of integration and development.

