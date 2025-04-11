GOVERNMENT TO COVER COST FOR UP TO EIGHT CXC, CAPE SUBJECTS

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In a significant boost for education in Guyana, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that the government will cover the costs for students writing selected subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The move, which aims to reduce families’ financial burdens and increase access to higher education opportunities, is part of the administration’s broader commitment to investing in human capital development.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of financial background. Covering these subjects is an investment in our children and our future,” President Ali stated.

The Ministry of Education will outline the specific subjects to be funded and eligibility criteria in the coming weeks.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of students across Guyana, particularly in rural and hinterland communities.

