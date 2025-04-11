Friday, April 11, 2025
HomeNewsGOVERNMENT TO COVER COST FOR UP TO EIGHT CXC, CAPE SUBJECTS
NewsPolitics

GOVERNMENT TO COVER COST FOR UP TO EIGHT CXC, CAPE SUBJECTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
10

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In a significant boost for education in Guyana, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that the government will cover the costs for students writing selected subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The move, which aims to reduce families’ financial burdens and increase access to higher education opportunities, is part of the administration’s broader commitment to investing in human capital development.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of financial background. Covering these subjects is an investment in our children and our future,” President Ali stated.

The Ministry of Education will outline the specific subjects to be funded and eligibility criteria in the coming weeks.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of students across Guyana, particularly in rural and hinterland communities.

Previous article
MORE COCAINE VANISHES FROM POLICE EVIDENCE ROOM,GUYANA POLICE FORCE REMAINS SILENT
Next article
GUYANA AMONG 75 COUNTRIES LIKELY TO BENEFIT FROM 90-DAY PAUSE ON TRUMP ANNOUNCED RECIPROCAL TARIFFS – JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MONTROSE FAMILY FEARFUL AFTER ATTEMPTED ARSON

GUYANA IS A DIVIDED SOCIETY