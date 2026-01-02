GRA PROBES STAFF IN ALLEGED VEHICLE TRANSFER SCHEME LINKED TO MOHAMED

Saturday, January 3, 2026
HomeArticlesGRA PROBES STAFF IN ALLEGED VEHICLE TRANSFER SCHEME LINKED TO MOHAMED
HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched an internal investigation into several of its own employees amid allegations that they may have aided and abetted businessman Azruddin Mohamed in the transfer of multiple motor vehicles in breach of regulatory and anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.

According to the Revenue Authority, the transactions under scrutiny occurred between November 27, 2025, and December 5, 2025, and may have violated both motor vehicle transfer regulations and AML laws. A detailed review of GRA records has reportedly revealed troubling patterns.

The Authority said the same employees were allegedly responsible for conducting off-premises examinations of the vehicles, lodging and approving transfer documents, and dispatching and receiving payments to complete the transactions.

Investigators also noted that many of the transferees listed addresses in the same communities, including Republic Park, Atlantic Gardens, and Hill Top, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, raising further red flags.So far, the probe has uncovered at least eleven such transfers, including several involving luxury vehicles.

The GRA has warned that all individuals found to have participated in the alleged illegal activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, with arrests expected shortly. The Authority also confirmed that its international partners have been informed as investigations continue.

In appealing to the public, the GRA has urged citizens to report any illicit or unlawful activity by contacting its hotline at 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

The Authority assured that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality, and that informants may be eligible for rewards in keeping with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

As the investigation deepens, the case adds to mounting scrutiny over regulatory enforcement, internal accountability, and alleged abuse of state systems to facilitate questionable transactions.

