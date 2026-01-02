Saturday, January 3, 2026
OASIS WATER CAMPAIGN SHATTERS TARGET, DELIVERS $3.28M TO CANCER INSTITUTE

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – What began as a commitment to donate $1.5 million during Cancer Awareness Month turned into a major boost for cancer care in Guyana, as Guyana Beverages Inc. delivered a cheque for GY$3,280,000 to the Cancer Institute of Guyana, more than doubling its original pledge.

The donation was officially handed over on December 30, 2025, when Guyana Beverages pleasantly surprised the Institute with the final figure, reaffirming the company’s commitment to community health and corporate social responsibility.

The funds were generated through sales of Oasis Bottled Water, the company’s locally distributed hydration brand, during its Cancer Awareness Month campaign. Through the initiative, Guyana Beverages partnered with the Cancer Institute to raise awareness, support cancer education, and contribute directly to programmes benefiting patients and families affected by cancer across the country.

General Manager Samuel Arjoon said the campaign demonstrated how businesses and consumers can work together to create real social impact. “We believe businesses have a responsibility to give back in meaningful ways,” Arjoon said. “By aligning Oasis Water with Cancer Awareness Month, we were able to engage our customers in a cause that truly matters while making a tangible contribution to the work of the Cancer Institute of Guyana.”

The Cancer Institute welcomed the donation, noting that contributions of this scale play a critical role in expanding outreach, strengthening education programmes, and improving support services for cancer patients nationwide.

Guyana Beverages Inc. said the success of the campaign highlights the power of everyday consumer choices, showing how purchasing a simple product can help support life-saving work.

By continuing to integrate community-focused initiatives into its brands, the company says it remains committed to demonstrating that social responsibility and business success can go hand in hand.

HGPTV
