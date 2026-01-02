ACDA HOSTS KWANZAA CELEBRATIONS IN THE MINING TOWN OF LINDEN

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Kwanzaa, the vibrant African harvest festival observed annually from December 26 to January 1, continues to play a meaningful role in celebrating African heritage and cultural identity in Guyana, where the observance has taken root for more than three decades.

The seven-day celebration honours the rich customs and traditions of diverse African communities and culminates on January 1. In Guyana, Kwanzaa has become an essential part of the cultural calendar, reflecting a national commitment to preserving and promoting African history, values, and traditions.

Kwanzaa was established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga in the United States, following the civil rights movement. The holiday was created to unite people of African descent, reaffirm cultural identity, and foster community pride through shared values and collective reflection.

Central to Kwanzaa are the Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles, each observed on a specific day of the celebration. These principles include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). Together, they serve as moral and cultural guideposts encouraging personal responsibility, community development, and a shared sense of purpose.

While Kwanzaa has grown in popularity, organisers note that many people remain unaware of its origins, symbolism, and the deeper meaning behind its customs. Traditional observances include lighting the Kinara, a seven-branched candleholder representing the Nguzo Saba, as well as storytelling, music, dance, and sharing cultural foods. These practices reinforce family bonds, community unity, and cultural continuity.

Recently, the African Cultural Development Association (ACDA) hosted a Kwanzaa celebration in the mining town of Linden at the residence of Ifa Priest Andrew Irving of the House of Santeria. The gathering brought together community members in a festive and educational setting focused on cultural awareness and heritage preservation.

Speaking at the event, Irving underscored the importance of self-awareness and cultural identity, particularly among young people. He noted that understanding one’s roots is essential to building confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of belonging.

The celebration was further enriched by lively musical performances, including traditional African drumming by members of the ACDA, creating an atmosphere of joy, reflection, and cultural pride.

Through initiatives such as this, the ACDA continues to promote Kwanzaa’s values while inspiring younger generations to embrace their heritage and contribute positively to their communities.

