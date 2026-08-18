GPSCCU Continues To Award Annual Bursaries To NGSA Top Performers, Benefiting Over 100 Students With $50,000 Each Per Year

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As part of its social and cooperative responsibility, the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) is rolling out its annual bursary awards for children of members who excelled at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

GPSCCU Chairman Trevor Benn disclosed that the initiative has expanded significantly, now benefiting more than 100 students annually compared to approximately 20 recipients in prior years.

Cash Grants, School Supplies, and Laptops for Top Performers

During an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Chairman Benn outlined the financial support package awarded to successful applicants whose parents are registered members of the credit union:

Annual Cash Grant: Eligible students receive a minimum of $50,000 annually throughout their secondary school education.

Eligible students receive a minimum of annually throughout their secondary school education. School Supplies Package: In addition to the cash grant, the credit union provides essential school accessories valued at over $25,000 per student.

In addition to the cash grant, the credit union provides essential school accessories valued at over per student. Laptops for Top 5: The top five overall performers will each receive a brand-new laptop computer to support their academic transition to secondary school.

The top five overall performers will each receive a brand-new laptop computer to support their academic transition to secondary school. Annual Investment: The credit union invests between $6 million and $10 million each year into the program as a tangible return to loyal members.

“At one point we were issuing just about 20 bursaries; at last count, we have been issuing over 100 bursaries per year,” Benn stated. “We take pride in being the only organisation that gives that level of bursary.”

Application Requirements and August 31 Deadline

GPSCCU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Thompson announced that parents and guardians have until August 31, 2026, to submit their applications.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The parent or guardian must be an active, registered member of the GPSCCU. Submit the child’s official NGSA examination results slip. Submit a clear copy of the child’s birth certificate.

The credit union encourages all eligible public sector members with children entering secondary school in September to submit their documentation before the end-of-month cut-off.