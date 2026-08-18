One In Four New HIV Cases Involves Young People Between The Ages Of 15 And 24

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — One in every four new HIV infections diagnosed in Guyana involves adolescents and young people between the ages of 15 and 24, according to startling epidemiological data disclosed by Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) Executive Director Kobe Smith.

Smith described the statistical surge among youth as an urgent public health and child protection issue. Because the affected demographic encompasses minors under the statutory age of 16, the figures highlight significant risks surrounding adolescent vulnerability, statutory violations, and critical gaps in comprehensive sexual health literacy.

Threat to Two Decades of Public Health Gains

While advancements in antiretroviral therapy (ART) allow individuals living with HIV to achieve viral suppression and live long lives, the concentration of new transmissions among youth threatens to reverse national health gains achieved over the last 20 years.

High Vulnerability Factors: Public health barriers include low screening uptakes, social stigma, and inadequate access to tailored sexual education.

Public health barriers include low screening uptakes, social stigma, and inadequate access to tailored sexual education. Preserving Viral Suppression: Expanding early testing is critical to achieving high rates of viral suppression and preventing secondary transmissions.

“One in every four new HIV cases in Guyana involves young people between the ages of 15 and 24. This is a concerning reality and a situation that needs to be addressed,” GRPA Executive Director Kobe Smith emphasized. “Guyana has made significant progress in testing and ensuring sufficient treatment is available. We must ensure there is no rollback of the gains made over the past 15 to 20 years.”

Creative Education and Youth-Driven Messaging

To address this demographic directly, Smith emphasized that traditional institutional messaging must be replaced by engaging, relatable mediums such as animation and digital storytelling to educate youth on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and preventative measures:

Relatable Formats: Translating medical concepts into creative visual content that resonates with school-aged and out-of-school demographics.

Translating medical concepts into creative visual content that resonates with school-aged and out-of-school demographics. Active Listening: The GRPA conducts continuous focus group sessions across schools, community hubs, and digital platforms to align its services with youth needs.

“We’ve been listening to young people in schools, out of schools, and online,” Smith explained. “That feedback guides our work at the community level, ensuring we deliver measurable impact rather than routine programming.”

Expanding Free Screening and Confidential Care

Addressing feedback regarding financial hurdles, Smith urged youth to utilize public health infrastructure for routine annual or bi-annual screenings rather than waiting for physical symptoms to appear:

Universal Screenings: Recommending STI and HIV testing at least once or twice annually based on individual vulnerability.

Recommending STI and HIV testing at least once or twice annually based on individual vulnerability. Public-Private Integration: Testing and ART services are available free of charge across public Ministry of Health clinics and the GRPA’s headquarters, ensuring confidential counseling and post-diagnosis care.