HomeNewsCCJ President Denies Influencing Mohameds’ Judgment
NewsPolitics

CCJ President Denies Influencing Mohameds’ Judgment

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
146

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD — Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) President Justice Winston Anderson has broken his silence on allegations that he attempted to influence the Court’s handling of the high-profile appeal involving Guyanese businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, categorically rejecting any suggestion of improper judicial interference.

The clarification was detailed in a nine-page public statement issued on August 14, 2026, following the unauthorized leak and publication of confidential internal correspondence between judges of the regional appellate court.

Internal Deliberations vs. Improper Interference

While declining to re-litigate the merits of the extradition proceedings, Justice Anderson addressed the internal dynamics of the bench during the drafting of the judgment:

  • Routine Judicial Disagreements: Anderson acknowledged that judges expressed differing views during deliberations regarding aspects of the legal reasoning and how specific points should be articulated in the final text.
  • Standard Conference Process: He maintained that robust, candid exchanges and competing legal analyses are standard practice within the CCJ before settling a final ruling, rather than evidence of misconduct.
  • Integrity of the Bench: The CCJ President dismissed claims that he directed the outcome, stating that no judge worthy of sitting on the CCJ bench would allow themselves to be improperly influenced by any colleague, including the Court’s President.

“Any suggestion that judicial views were suppressed or that a judge was directed to reach a particular conclusion is wholly without foundation,” Justice Anderson stated, reaffirming that judicial independence remains an inviolable principle.

Unanimous Disposition by Full Seven-Judge Bench

The central element of Justice Anderson’s defense is his disclosure that despite differing perspectives on specific legal rationale during drafting, all seven sitting CCJ judges were unanimous in the final disposition of the Mohameds’ appeal.

The CCJ ruled that there were no politically motivated grounds to quash the Minister of Home Affairs’ authorization empowering a magistrate to conduct extradition committal hearings for the father and son to the United States.

Condemnation of Leaked Internal Materials

Justice Anderson strongly condemned the leak of private judicial correspondence, warning that breaching the confidentiality of judicial deliberations threatens collegiality and damages public trust in regional jurisprudence:

  • Institutional Impact: Breaching internal communications risks distorting normal judicial debate for public sensationalism.
  • Ongoing Scrutiny: The statement comes as the regional court addresses administrative challenges, public commentary from Guyanese political figures, and internal governance reviews.
Previous article
BERBICE POWERSHIP DEAL EXTENDED TWO YEARS AT HIGHER RATE
Next article
Electricity Crisis In Linden A Result Of Poor Planning And Neglect- Mp Solomon
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID