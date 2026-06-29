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OVER 6,000 STUDENTS SCREENED AS AUTHORITIES CONFRONT YOUTH SUBSTANCE USE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – More than 6,000 secondary school students have been screened as authorities step up efforts to confront substance use among young people.

The findings have raised serious concern. According to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, 43% of the students screened had consumed alcohol, 32% had vaped, and 5% had used cannabis.

Dr. Anthony shared the figures on Friday as Guyana observed the International Day Against Illicit Trafficking and Drug Abuse. He said the numbers show why stronger prevention programmes are needed, especially in schools.

“These results are alarming,” he said, adding that early interventions must be developed before the problem gets worse.

The minister noted that substance misuse cannot be handled by one agency alone. He said it requires a coordinated response involving several agencies, both locally and internationally.

Dr. Anthony also warned that alcohol can act as a gateway to stronger drugs. He urged the Ministries of Health and Education to work together to help students resist peer pressure and make safer choices.

As part of wider efforts to strengthen treatment services, the Ministry of Health is partnering with Mount Sinai to train local professionals in addiction medicine.

Dr. Anthony said the main focus must remain on protecting children and preventing harm before it becomes harder to reverse.

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