GPL ELECTRICITY WOES BEING ADDRESSED AS CHRISTMAS SEASON APPROACHES – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As the holiday season approaches, Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, has announced that steps are being taken to address power supply issues throughout Guyana. This initiative aims to ensure that residents experience reliable electricity during the festive period. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the efforts and what residents can expect in terms of improved power stability.

100 EMPLOYEES LAID OFF BY GYSBI, US ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP ALLEGEDLY FAILED TO PAY FOR WORK DONE ON GtE PROJECT
LEGISLATION NEEDED TO GOVERN CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION, $100,000 CASH GRANT PER-PERSON POLITICALLY MOTIVATED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
