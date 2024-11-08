GPL ELECTRICITY WOES BEING ADDRESSED AS CHRISTMAS SEASON APPROACHES – JAGDEO

As the holiday season approaches, Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, has announced that steps are being taken to address power supply issues throughout Guyana. This initiative aims to ensure that residents experience reliable electricity during the festive period. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the efforts and what residents can expect in terms of improved power stability.
